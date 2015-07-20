The Myth Of First-Mover Advantage: It’s The Game, Not The PlayerPosted by KEXINO under Marketing
Markets aren’t controlled by first-mover advantage. Market domination is determined by whoever is first to best meet the needs of the customer.
Comments
5 hours ago
"Ultimately It’s The Market That Decides"
I am in it for the long run! ;)