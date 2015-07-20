17
Vote
1 Comment

The Myth Of First-Mover Advantage: It’s The Game, Not The Player

The Myth Of First-Mover Advantage: It’s The Game, Not The Player - https://kexino.com Avatar Posted by KEXINO under Marketing
From https://kexino.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on July 28, 2018 11:22 am
Markets aren’t controlled by first-mover advantage. Market domination is determined by whoever is first to best meet the needs of the customer.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Money quote (line) from the post:

"Ultimately It’s The Market That Decides"

I am in it for the long run! ;)
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami

After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop