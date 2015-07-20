The Most Effective, Reliable Form of Business ReferralsPosted by HollyHanna under Marketing
Do you ever think of customer service as a marketing effort? If not, you should. Word of mouth is one of the most effective, reliable forms of business referrals. If you don’t have excellent customer service, customers and clients will be less likely to talk positively about you, in turn, hurting business.
