16
Vote
0 Comment

The Importance of Experience Design and the Future of Brand

The Importance of Experience Design and the Future of Brand Avatar Posted by zolachupik under Marketing
From http://www.briansolis.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on March 30, 2018 10:59 pm
Customers today are accidental narcissists.

Tomorrow is an entirely new game brands, CX strategists and marketers.

Disruption is a gift either given to you or by you.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop