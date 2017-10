This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!

A marketing plan is essential for your startup business. Start by creating a process—from setting milestones to knowing which metrics you’ll track.

Posted by brianamorgaine under Marketing

by: ObjectOriented on October 30, 2017 2:50 pm

Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

