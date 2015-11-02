The Difference Between Influencer and Affiliate Marketing: What You Need to Know - SellbritePosted by wmharris101 under Marketing
From https://www.sellbrite.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on August 20, 2018 4:40 am
The truth is that both influencer and affiliate marketing are powerful ways to educate your target audience and turn them into customers. Not understanding the differences and how each strategy works means you miss out on opportunities to increase your reach and grow your business. You see, it’s not about relying on just one strategy all the time but instead figuring out which one meets your current goals and alternating between the strategies.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Serves Up Answers
If you're a small business owner or entrepreneur just getting started or running a successful business and seeking … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
15 hours ago