The truth is that both influencer and affiliate marketing are powerful ways to educate your target audience and turn them into customers. Not understanding the differences and how each strategy works means you miss out on opportunities to increase your reach and grow your business. You see, it’s not about relying on just one strategy all the time but instead figuring out which one meets your current goals and alternating between the strategies.




Comments


Written by skraf
15 hours ago

Interesting post. I appreciate the 4 items listed about what we need to focus on for us to decide whether an influencer marketing campaign results in increased brand exposure or not. Thanks for sharing.
