Influencer Marketing or Influencer Outreach Campaign is a marketing strategy used by marketers and advertisers with an objective to reach their potential consumers through the content and influence generated by the Influencers.

The channels engaged by influencers and social influencers include blogs, video blogs, and micro-blogs. Influencer marketing is a form of marketing in which brands and/or marketers focus on specific key individuals rather than the target markets or people.





