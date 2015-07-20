Creating a ‘brand’ has become an obsession, but you can’t brand your business until you understand whom you are trying to reach. Knowing your targeted group helps you craft the kind of brand message that will most appeal to that market. Once you understand your market, every member of your team must know the Branding Commandments that drive your business. This includes, website design, content and ads, and you can apply these commandments to each division of your team to ensure that your branding message is consistent.

