18
Vote
3 Comment

Stop Listening To Bad Marketing Advice

Stop Listening To Bad Marketing Advice Avatar Posted by KEXINO under Marketing
From http://kexino.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on December 20, 2016 11:51 pm
Most advice from so-called marketing gurus of them aren’t worth a tin of beans. That’s because most of them have little basis in reality and are merely regurgitations of everyone else’s marketing articles with the same hopeless and ineffective ideas.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 day 6 hours ago

Gee: You are welcome! Thanks for RTing my tweet! ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 17 hours ago

Gee: I hear you! ;)
- 0 +



Written by KEXINO
1 day 9 hours ago

Thanks!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Meet Ronika Khanna: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Did you ever feel unfulfilled in your job and as if life could be offering you more. These are the exact … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop