Stop Listening To Bad Marketing AdvicePosted by KEXINO under Marketing
From http://kexino.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on December 20, 2016 11:51 pm
Most advice from so-called marketing gurus of them aren’t worth a tin of beans. That’s because most of them have little basis in reality and are merely regurgitations of everyone else’s marketing articles with the same hopeless and ineffective ideas.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Meet Ronika Khanna: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
Did you ever feel unfulfilled in your job and as if life could be offering you more. These are the exact … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 day 6 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin
1 day 17 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago