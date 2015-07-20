Start Thinking of Your Business as a Media CompanyPosted by GaryShouldis under Marketing
From https://www.youtube.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on February 24, 2018 1:36 pm
Marketing today is all about showing your value to potential customers. It is being present communicating and engaging with your audience and building a relationship with them before they ever become your customer.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!
We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
1 hour 39 minutes ago
All the Best,
Martin
1 hour 43 minutes ago