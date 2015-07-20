18
Vote
1 Comment
Well, not so long ago or far away, we discovered this copy paper with a Star Wars theme that is available exclusively at Quill.com. With the excitement surrounding the launch of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, you don’t need the Force to see how this copy paper will raise a spark of happy in your office.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 days ago

Do you know if you could order this copy paper in Europe? Is Quill owned by Staples?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dave Brock: Small is the New Big

The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop