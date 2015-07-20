Video is a high value piece of content. It just shouldn't be thought of as an asset that requires thousands of dollars worth of equipment and months of work to create. Video is no longer a "professionals-only" content piece.
Time To Rethink Your Approach to Video Marketing
Comments
9 hours ago
I am not into video marketing right now. I have tried but it turned out not my thing. People really need to understand the concept before they step a side.
~Ravi
9 hours ago
Good stuffs and worth reading!
16 hours ago