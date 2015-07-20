22
Vote
3 Comment
Video is a high value piece of content. It just shouldn't be thought of as an asset that requires thousands of dollars worth of equipment and months of work to create. Video is no longer a "professionals-only" content piece.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by ravichahar
9 hours ago

Hey Erik,

I am not into video marketing right now. I have tried but it turned out not my thing. People really need to understand the concept before they step a side.

~Ravi
- 0 +



Written by nicregi
9 hours ago

I like this post. I too was once constantly thinking of video marketing and taking not only weeks but MONTHS!

Good stuffs and worth reading!
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
16 hours ago

I'll leave that tons of money should be pulling into video marketing when you have already become profitable and sustainable but to start out that's not a good idea
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dave Brock: Small is the New Big

The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop