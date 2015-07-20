For our very special 200th episode, Robert ponders what it means to experience gratitude. We start off the show with some clips from the past – and our thoughts on how we managed to make it this far (we really can’t believe it). Next, we focus on the orange-filled week that was Content Marketing World, and all its joyful and audience-building activities. In other news, we review the latest CMO trend findings and Facebook’s billion-dollar push into original content. Our rants and raves include Facebook metrics, Equifax, and how M&A is getting real; then we close the show with an example of the week on the Rock Island Line.

