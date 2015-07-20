Special 200th Anniversary Episode + Content Marketing World 2017 Wrap UpPosted by andriawhack under Marketing
For our very special 200th episode, Robert ponders what it means to experience gratitude. We start off the show with some clips from the past – and our thoughts on how we managed to make it this far (we really can’t believe it). Next, we focus on the orange-filled week that was Content Marketing World, and all its joyful and audience-building activities. In other news, we review the latest CMO trend findings and Facebook’s billion-dollar push into original content. Our rants and raves include Facebook metrics, Equifax, and how M&A is getting real; then we close the show with an example of the week on the Rock Island Line.
