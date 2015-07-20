18
Vote
0 Comment
For our very special 200th episode, Robert ponders what it means to experience gratitude. We start off the show with some clips from the past – and our thoughts on how we managed to make it this far (we really can’t believe it). Next, we focus on the orange-filled week that was Content Marketing World, and all its joyful and audience-building activities. In other news, we review the latest CMO trend findings and Facebook’s billion-dollar push into original content. Our rants and raves include Facebook metrics, Equifax, and how M&A is getting real; then we close the show with an example of the week on the Rock Island Line.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz

Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop