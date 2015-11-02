17
Do you want to create and manage a Spotify ad campaign for your small business? With the new self-serve advertising platform called Spotify Ad Studio, you can. Described by the company as the industry’s first self-serve audio platform, you now have access to a powerful tool to reach potential new customers.




Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Could you decide where you want to be placed? Maybe I should place an ad when my podcast is listed on Spotify? ;)
