Small Business Marketing Mistakes: Turning Hubris Into OpportunityPosted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on June 12, 2017 9:17 am
When every aspect of your brand is considered as one small part of a much larger whole, you’re trying to offer your customers the type of experience they’re not going to get anywhere else.
This is a delicate balancing and, try as hard as you’d like to prevent it, it will lead to marketing mistakes every now and again.
This is a delicate balancing and, try as hard as you’d like to prevent it, it will lead to marketing mistakes every now and again.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ian Smith @IanDSmith Builds a Remarkable Business
Ian Smith likes to say that your business is either remarkable or invisible, and that which one it is depends on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 hours 50 minutes ago