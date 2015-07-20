17
Tired of feeling like you're failing your to-do list? It may be time to rethink productivity! Here are simple systems you can use today – plus a new productivity paradigm – to help organize and scale your business.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 36 minutes ago

Sandra,

Although I am more of a causal walker (listening to podcasts), than a runner, I like your different sprint phases:

Launch Sprint: Launch your website and brand

Hustle Sprint: Get traffic, subscribers, and clients

Growth Sprint: Create courses, products and funnels

Profit Sprint: Automate and scale

I am in the launch sprint at the moment, finishing my first forthcoming book on (black) tea, writing blog posts on my new site, etc. I am a touching the area of hustling with getting organic traffic, creating a freebie for my new mailing list, and getting clients (book readers). I have been thinking of the growth sprint with tea courses, products, and membership sites, but I have to wait a bit with this. I have to get all the ducks in a row first... ;)

I look forward to the day when I will be able to turn my passion for tea, into a profitable hobby business that I in the long run could automatize and scale.

All the Best,

Martin
