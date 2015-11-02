Do you know what is the single most important marketing decision you’ll make in 2017 for your business? No, it’s not creating a new content marketing program, beefing up your social media presence or even learning Snapchat. The most important decision you’ll make in 2017 is to whether to hire a dedicated B2B Marketing Manager.



Before you tell me your business cannot possibly afford a new hire right now – or that you outsource to a fantastic inbound agency that does all the work, here are 4 questions to ask yourself.

