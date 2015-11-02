21
Vote
2 Comment

Should I Hire a Dedicated B2B Marketing Manager?

Should I Hire a Dedicated B2B Marketing Manager? Avatar Posted by 21Handshake under Marketing
From http://blog.21handshake.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on February 10, 2017 4:11 pm
Do you know what is the single most important marketing decision you’ll make in 2017 for your business? No, it’s not creating a new content marketing program, beefing up your social media presence or even learning Snapchat. The most important decision you’ll make in 2017 is to whether to hire a dedicated B2B Marketing Manager.

Before you tell me your business cannot possibly afford a new hire right now – or that you outsource to a fantastic inbound agency that does all the work, here are 4 questions to ask yourself.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Sarah: Welcome to BizSugar! I should have read your post before my talk on social media activities for B2B, at a conference arranged by an ERP UG association, a few days ago! ;)
- 0 +



Written by 21Handshake
3 hours ago

Thanks for the nice words ;) We will be continuing with this theme in a few weeks with additional similiar topics.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Kelly McCausey @kellymccausey Shows Solo Smarts

Kelly McCausey is used to functioning as the small business equivalent of a one woman show. Her Website SoloSmarts.com … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop