Sam Mallikarjunan of HubSpot: 60 Percent of Marketers Still Don't Measure Their Marketing in Any WayPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on January 19, 2017 6:39 pm
Sam Mallikarjunan, Principal Marketing Strategist at HubSpot and editor of ThinkGrowth.org, discusses how the site differs from the content HubSpot is best known for, why they built the site on Medium and how it’s helping them compete with established management brands like Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan, the role “skimmable” content and audio podcasts is playing in reaching execs, and how even in today’s digital marketing world most marketers still aren’t measuring the impact of their activities on ROI.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kelvin Cech @FunctionWriting Lives Solopreneur Dream
Sometimes it's easy to forget, but a little over a year ago, Kelvin Cech was stuck grinding out copy for a small sports … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments