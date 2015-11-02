19
Recent research conducted by Google has shown that people are no longer going online for extended sessions of research. Instead, their internet usage is described as 'micro-moments,' or quick instances of online activity in which they actively search for specific information. Some of these instances are called 'I-want-to-know' moments.…




Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

As a pundit blogger, I am all for micro-moments! ;)
