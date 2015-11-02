Micro-Moments: Breaking Down ‘I-Want-To-Know’ MomentsPosted by bockmary7 under Marketing
From https://www.accelerateonlinemarketing.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on April 9, 2018 7:49 am
Recent research conducted by Google has shown that people are no longer going online for extended sessions of research. Instead, their internet usage is described as 'micro-moments,' or quick instances of online activity in which they actively search for specific information. Some of these instances are called 'I-want-to-know' moments.…
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Rachel Parker @resonancesocial Makes Social Sensational
You may have heard this story before. Dedicated, experienced corporate professional grows tired of the lack of … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
3 hours ago