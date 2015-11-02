Marketing with a Focus on Qualified Leads and Quality ContentPosted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on January 20, 2017 9:11 am
The entire reason we’re concerned with qualified leads is in order to attract the right type of traffic, compared to just any type of traffic, seeing as how 100 qualified leads will almost always outperform 1000 or more unqualified leads.
With that said, let’s look at practical ways we can achieve this.
With that said, let’s look at practical ways we can achieve this.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gary Shouldis @3BugMedia Follows Higher Calling
Though he had always had a a strong interest in entrepreneurship, it was a desire to be there for his wife and children … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments