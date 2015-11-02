17
Vote
1 Comment
If you're marketing to baby boomers, you need to see these action items for Facebook, email marketing, online video, and more.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Shannon: I was born in 1968, but I must say that I can relate to the baby boomers! ;) I am starting to feel "old" in a positive way! :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Fred Leo: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

Are you eligible to be our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook? Fred Leo is! So give him a big … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop