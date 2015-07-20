Infographic Marketing in 2017: A Marketer's Guide to Visual Content CreationPosted by pvariel under Marketing
From http://www.inc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on February 1, 2017 10:57 am
Infographics are not a new concept, but you can add a new twist to them to enliven your brand.
As we move into a new year, it's important to look at the current trends in online marketing and branding to see what's working and what's not. While many brands and businesses continue to focus their efforts on mobile marketing and building applications, the world of online content creation is still thriving.
As we move into a new year, it's important to look at the current trends in online marketing and branding to see what's working and what's not. While many brands and businesses continue to focus their efforts on mobile marketing and building applications, the world of online content creation is still thriving.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Tom Watson Cleans Up With Startup Guide
When it comes to starting a business, Tom Watson advises other entrepreneurs to do what he says, not necessarily follow … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments