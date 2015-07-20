30
How To Write Blog Posts That Your Audience Will Love

How To Write Blog Posts That Your Audience Will Love
Wondering why your blog posts don't resonate with your readers? Don't worry, you can fix that. This post by Elna Cain will show you how.





Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Adam: Thanks for your help. It could be that I have an old computer, but it shouldn't pop up this kind of creepy messages! ;)
Written by adamjayc
4 hours ago

Yep, it shouldn't do that either way :)
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Elna Cain is mentioning "click to tweet" feature in her post. I tried a service for this, but got a security error message, so I removed this from my blog post. Do you know about safe services for Squarespace?
Written by adamjayc
4 hours ago

Strange. Haven't had an issue like that. Don't use Squarespace myself but clicktotweet.com seems to be the standard for sites not using WordPress.

If that was the tool that gave you the security message, I'd recommend emailing them and also Squarespace support to try and understand what's happening.
