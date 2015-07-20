How to Write an Amazing Ecommerce ‘About’ Page (and Why You Should)Posted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on August 4, 2018 5:49 am
People are five times more likely to buy after they visit an About Us page. But that's not all -- they also spend 25% more! Ready to write one now?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag
Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
1 hour 50 minutes ago
I will chew more on this as I am in the process to publish my first book on tea. I have included a quote by a reader of an advance copy of the book, to the About page.
Do you know of Holly is drinking tea? ;)
All the Best,
Martin