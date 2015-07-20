17
Vote
1 Comment
People are five times more likely to buy after they visit an About Us page. But that's not all -- they also spend 25% more! Ready to write one now?



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 50 minutes ago

Shannon,

I will chew more on this as I am in the process to publish my first book on tea. I have included a quote by a reader of an advance copy of the book, to the About page.

Do you know of Holly is drinking tea? ;)

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Paul Cox @SpinLessPlates Offers Business in a Bag

Paul Cox was looking for a way to cut back on the hours he was spending on his business. Like many entrepreneurs, Cox … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop