17
Vote
1 Comment

How to Make Blogs from Boring Niches Interesting

How to Make Blogs from Boring Niches Interesting Avatar Posted by bbrian017 under Marketing
From http://www.bloggingtips.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on March 29, 2018 9:27 am
Boring niches are a big pain-in-the-neck for writers. Not only are they tiring to write about, but they also lead to lower traffic. Imagine writing a blog about metal work and flooring. Sure, there are things to write about, but it would mostly be technical stuff.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 13 minutes ago

Fiskars is a great example on how to personalize the relationship between the visitors to their site and the company.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ryan Donegan @ryanpdonegan Rocks Digital Marketing Possibilities

From the beginning of his career creating marketing for local station WBRZ-TV in his native South Louisiana, Ryan … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop