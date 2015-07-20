18
How to Find a Perfect Name for Your Blog: 7 Easy Steps

If you’re stumped with what to name your blog or business, or have been putting your biz entirely on hold simply because you don’t know what to call it, I put together this list of tips and strategies that will help you choose a name for your blog with ease so you can unleash all your great ideas!




Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Sandra: Thanks for your guide on how to find a perfect name for your blog. I have found the name for my "last" blog: TeaParty.Media. ;)
Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Great tips
