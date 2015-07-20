Your brand image = Your volume of sales.
“45% said they stumbled on search results that made them decide not to buy”. (Source: Vendasta)
Can you afford to lose nearly half of your potential business..?
In this fast-paced world, it’s not at all difficult to inadvertently ruin your hard-earned reputation in just a few moments — and many have done so in the past.
Here are 9 steps to destroy your brand with ease!
How To Destroy Your Brand Reputation In 9 Easy Steps!Posted by erikemanuelli under Marketing
From https://postfunnel.com 21 hours ago
Made Hot by: mastertushar on October 24, 2017 5:34 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
The Next Big Markets for Small Business -- China and India?
That's right, you don't need to be a massive global corporation to take advantage of emerging markets in China and … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
6 hours ago
Brand management is quite tough. I agree the number of sales are dependent on your brand value. Just like Amazon and other companies.
~Ravi
7 hours ago
Glad you enjoyed my piece enough to do so :-D I really loved putting it together! Something a little different...
Speak to you soon,
Sam xD
17 hours ago
Yes, the pointed out false steps are indeed an alert and would check very carefully when involve.
The step #2 is very much related to me and i involve in such activities and now I must be more vigilant when I do!!!
Thanks for the great reminder!
Thanks @Erikemanuelli for sharing this amazing information to the visitors here at BizSugar
Thanks, @Sam__Hurley for your great warning and solutions! :-)
Keep writing.
Best Regards
~ Philip
7 hours ago
Happy to inspire...
Keep up the great work in your biz, my man!
Sam :o)
18 hours ago
It is awesome post buddy. I am totally agree with you on all these points. I just believe in one thing that it is hard to make brand and it is even harder to maintain brand. I always focus on values that I provide. Thanks for sharing such a nice information buddy :)
7 hours ago