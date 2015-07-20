How Michelle Weinstein Built a Business as the Pitch QueenPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on February 3, 2018 3:26 pm
Michelle Weinstein, a.k.a. The Pitch Queen, is well aware of the importance of selling. She recently spoke with Ramon Ray as part of Small Business Trends’ exclusive Smart Hustle Report, where she discussed her journey to entrepreneurship and the important lessons she’s learned along the way.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Devan Perine @devanmarie Is Community Manager at EnMast
Businesses owners are in need of advice. But sometimes they haven't got the budget for the experience they require. … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
7 hours ago