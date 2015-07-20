17
Podcasts are today's radio shows. Over the past few years, they've shown promising growth as smartphones have surged in popularity, allowing listeners to connect with their favorite hobbies without devoting 100% of their attention to the topic.

This passive consumption has made podcasts one of the most versatile and impressive forms of content in the world — one that will only grow, as far as the numbers say.




Comments


Written by topbagsvk
1 hour 12 minutes ago

Takes a long period of time.
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Podcasts will market your stuff in a natural, non-intrusive way, over a long period of time.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

