How Long Should a Blog Post Be? Here's What You Need to KnowPosted by 99signals under Marketing
From http://www.99signals.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on May 17, 2018 10:43 am
How long should a blog post be? I'm sure you've spent countless hours doing research on the internet, rummaging through various articles to find an answer that's convincing. In this article, we’ll shed light on the ideal post length and also reveal ways in which you can arrive at the right word count for any topic.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
A Warm Welcome to Niall Devitt, BizSugar's New Community Manager
Please say hello to Niall Devitt, our new Community Manager here at BizSugar. Many of you know Niall from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 57 minutes ago
4 hours ago