64% of customer phone calls are ignored. (Yikes!) Here's how to make sure an unanswered phone call doesn't turn into a lost customer ever again.
Hello? How Ignoring a Ringing Phone Just Cost You a CustomerPosted by ShannonW under Marketing
From https://blog.scottsmarketplace.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Webdev1 on May 23, 2017 9:12 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker
Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- Opening a Restaurant: A Step by Step Mini Guide for Nervous First Timers
- How to Go Live on Facebook with Ecamm Live
- 11 Trends Every Small Retailer Should be Following (Video)
- 7 Key Strategies Will Assure Company Sustainability
- [Podcast] How To Scale Content Creation With Dom Wells
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
47 minutes ago