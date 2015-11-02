29
Vote
0 Comment
How can you create an effective landing page for your business? Let’s take a look at some content and design best practices so you can put a high-performing landing page to help your new business succeed.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Matt Telfer @mattelfer Takes Practical Approach to Digital

Matt Telfer loves marketing. Though today he works for one of the U.K.'s largest domain and hosting companies, he … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop