Freelancer vs Consultant vs Digital Marketing AgencyPosted by aedesignco under Marketing
From https://www.aedesignco.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: Copysugar on October 15, 2018 8:43 am
Unless your marketing strategy is short-term and not all that elaborate, you should use a digital marketing Agency to help you reach your goals. Freelancers are great when it comes to small projects and simple tasks, but many don’t possess the expansive knowledge that three to four people on a marketing team collectively will. Moreover, freelancers are usually fit to do one task and one task only, which means that attention to multiple facets in your marketing strategy will require you to bring more freelancers onboard; this will inevitably cost you more money, sometimes even more than it would’ve cost to hire an agency
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! Contributor of the Week: Peter Masters
If you want to know how becoming a contributing member of BizSugar.com and a member of our BizSugar community on … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
5 hours ago
All the Best,
Martin