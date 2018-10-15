Unless your marketing strategy is short-term and not all that elaborate, you should use a digital marketing Agency to help you reach your goals. Freelancers are great when it comes to small projects and simple tasks, but many don’t possess the expansive knowledge that three to four people on a marketing team collectively will. Moreover, freelancers are usually fit to do one task and one task only, which means that attention to multiple facets in your marketing strategy will require you to bring more freelancers onboard; this will inevitably cost you more money, sometimes even more than it would’ve cost to hire an agency

