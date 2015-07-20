16
Flipboard\'s Update Is a Real Game Changer

Last week Flipboard launched a very important update. One that will make you think twice about the app. It’s a self-service program that helps publishers be discovered on the platform.

If you are looking to get more visitors to your website, now is the time to get on Flipboard and submit your RSS feed!




Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Janette: How would you compare and contrast Flipboard with Paper.li? I wonder if my writing and self-publishing journey of a book series on tea, could be a good fit for Flipboard as I start my new blog, Tea Book Sketches.
