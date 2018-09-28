When you’re a small business, you are most likely competing against other small businesses, not the Fortune 500 or the mega-franchises of the world. When you look around at your competitors, and you should as you develop your branding, it’s most important to focus on your realistic competitors, but you should also consider aspirational competitors.
Do You Know Your Business' Aspirational and Realistic Competitors?Posted by VisibleLogic under Marketing
From https://brandingcompass.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: JoshRed on September 28, 2018 6:25 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Subscribe
Robert Peters Brings Fresh Eyes to Business @FreshEyesConsul
When you can no longer see the forest for the trees, it may be time for a fresh perspective. That's where Robert Peters … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
6 hours ago