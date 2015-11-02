Have you ever seen popular figures on social media reach out to their followers about a new product or service that they enjoy? Whether these endorsements are natural or part of an advertising agreement, the results can be more effective than many other types of marketing. Think of it like an amped-up version of word-of-mouth advertising — as an example of this type of publicity. Just imagine how awesome it must be for authors to have their works featured on Oprah’s Book Club! Indeed, content promoted at the Oprah level is practically guaranteed to succeed.

