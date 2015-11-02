Are You a Blogger? Create a Blog Media Kit for your BusinessPosted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: marketingvalue on August 30, 2018 4:54 am
If you’re a blogger who hasn’t yet created a blogger media kit, the time is now to put one together. A media kit is almost like a resume that you give to businesses and other companies when they’re considering you for partnerships.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips
How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
4 hours ago