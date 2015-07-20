Amazon Says Cyber Monday Now Biggest Shopping Day Ever, What Can Your Business Learn?Posted by stillwagon428 under Marketing
Online shopping titan Amazon reports Cyber Monday 2017 is now officially it’s biggest shopping day ever, surpassing the company’s midsummer Prime Day event. For small businesses here are some important takeaway’s from the retail giant’s success.
