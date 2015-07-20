17
A New Marketing Trend That’s Here to Stay

Live streaming remains a big marketing trend in 2017, and shows no signs of slowing down. From sports stars to big companies to startups, live streaming marketing offers immediate audience engagement. Several ways you can take advantage of this trend include hosting Q&A sessions that enable viewers to interact with your company directly, taking viewers behind the scenes of your company to show your work process, and launching new products and services. Live video streaming is visual, attention grabbing and effective.





Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Yes, I think that live streaming is here to stay. The question is: which live streaming should I focus on? Facebook live, Instagram live video, Twitter & Periscope live streaming? I will not take the time and energy to look into Snapchat more. Are you still using Snapchat?
