A New Marketing Trend That’s Here to StayPosted by tabithajeannaylor under Marketing
From https://www.tabithanaylor.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on August 28, 2017 10:56 am
Live streaming remains a big marketing trend in 2017, and shows no signs of slowing down. From sports stars to big companies to startups, live streaming marketing offers immediate audience engagement. Several ways you can take advantage of this trend include hosting Q&A sessions that enable viewers to interact with your company directly, taking viewers behind the scenes of your company to show your work process, and launching new products and services. Live video streaming is visual, attention grabbing and effective.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!
Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
3 hours ago