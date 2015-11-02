Why is Quora so popular today? It is partly because Quora has managed to attract thought leaders or industry experts who answer questions pertaining to their niche. Also, Quora has never been the same since celebrities and world leaders began declaring their presence.



A lot of businesses have been organically engaged on Quora answering questions related to their products and services. When correctly utilized, Quora has the potential to generate a ton of traffic to your website and garner a loyal following that you crave for.



Here is a list of 9 important strategies you can use to build your business using Quora.

