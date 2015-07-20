9 Essential Marketing Tips from the Advertising Genius OgilvyPosted by shatekpatrick under Marketing
From http://www.business2community.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on July 2, 2017 5:44 pm
Ogilvy on Advertising was one of the first books I had on my reading list back when I created my system for reading more. My only regret after finally reading it is having delayed for a year and a half.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Serves Up Answers
If you're a small business owner or entrepreneur just getting started or running a successful business and seeking … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments