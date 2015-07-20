17
Vote
4 Comment

8 Things Website Owners Need To Know About SEO - Tweak Your Biz

8 Things Website Owners Need To Know About SEO - Tweak Your Biz Avatar Posted by adamjayc under Marketing
From http://tweakyourbiz.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on November 6, 2017 11:13 am
SEO can be a bit of a mine-field. It's difficult to know what the score is, so I've put together this post on 8 things each site owner needs to know. Perfect if you're just getting started with search engine optimization.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 49 minutes ago

Adam: Yes, it is a pretty wide topic area! ;) During my 15+ years as a blogger, I haven't done much search engine optimization. But I am eager to learn what I could do in the future! :)

I will forward your post my webmaker and have a talk on SEO for my "last" site...
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 22 minutes ago

Excellent. It all starts with creating content that solves a problem. Particularly a problem people are searching for answers for.

Then it's a case of optimizing your content to ensure that query is answered in the most efficient and simple way as possible. SEO has changed a lot and now a big part of on-page SEO is user engagement signals. This means user experience is more important than ever.

Then there other factors such as brand signals, links etc which still make a big difference in some verticals. I explain this part in more detail in the post :)

Hope it's useful for you!
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
2 hours 2 minutes ago

Adam: What is your take on organic search engine engagement?
- 0 +



Written by adamjayc
1 hour 56 minutes ago

How do you mean exactly? it's a fairly wide topic area.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lessons Learned About Business -- Through Poker

Before becoming a professional digital marketer, Stuart Davidson spent a lot of his time on the computer. He went from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop