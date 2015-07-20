18
Vote
0 Comment

7 Most Effective Marketing Tips to Promote Your Brand

7 Most Effective Marketing Tips to Promote Your Brand Avatar Posted by smpayton under Marketing
From http://www.eggmarketingpr.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: PMVirtual on January 14, 2017 6:31 pm
Considering how competitive the market can be, not many businesses manage to achieve their goal of reaching as many customers. This is a problem that can easily be resolved by making good use of the Internet when promoting your brand.

The purpose of this post is to educate you on the different ways you can promote your brand more effectively.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo Jackie Purnell: BizSugar "Contributor of Week"

We're VERY excited to welcome our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" Jackie Purnell and hope you are … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop