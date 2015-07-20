5 Valentine's Day Trends to Help Your Marketing StrategyPosted by Caron_Beesley under Marketing
From https://fundbox.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on February 13, 2017 9:19 am
In the United States, Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest consumer holidays after the Christmas holiday season and Mother’s Day. But what can small businesses learn from all the spending data? Here are some tips for using market trends, predictions and statistics to better focus your marketing efforts this year.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!
Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments