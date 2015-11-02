16
Targeted marketing is the most effective way to ensure that you are putting your content in front of the right people. The worse thing you can do as a business is to have great products and services that no one is aware of, because you haven’t properly identified who would most likely want what you’re offering. Two of the best ways to identify your target market are to understand what your prospective customers want and need, and how your products and services resolve a problem that your prospects have.




