Domain Authority (DA) is an important website metric for SEO. It is a score (on a scale of 100) developed by Moz which predicts how well a website will rank in search engine result pages (SERPs).

In short, the greater your site’s Domain Authority, the more likely you are to rank high in search engines.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

My podcast site got domain authority of 26 and page authority of 38. I have some work to do... ;)
