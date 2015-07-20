5 Essential Packaging Elements that Always Get OverlookedPosted by previsomedia under Marketing
From http://www.smbceo.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on September 29, 2017 9:16 am
There are several things brands overlook when choosing the best package for their product. Here are five essential elements of packaging.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Alastair Kay @WatchGreenBiz Helps Businesses Grow Greener
Long-time BizSugar member Alastair Kay has had a varied career, with years experience in Internet marketing beginning … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments