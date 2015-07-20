Visuals are the emotional foundation of your landing pages.



They have the power to make your visitors walk away feeling happy, informed, motivated or reassured.



And most importantly – they have the power to boost your conversions.



But how exactly can you incorporate visuals into your landing pages?



Unsurprisingly, there are lots of ways to use visuals – as images, videos and even GIFs.



In this post, I’ll show you 16 creative ways to use visual elements in your landing pages. I’ll also show you how to make the most of each visual element so you can squeeze better conversion rates out of your pages.

