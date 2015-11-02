17
The Results are in 2017 Small Business Report

The questions span a wide range of topics, including government influence, economic confidence, major business challenges, staffing needs, marketing practices and tools, changes in IT spending and use, the role and scope of social media, employee roles and inventory/asset management tools.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 55 minutes ago

I am glad to see that >10 percent of the small business owners understand the important principle of separation of state and economy. Could it be a Renaissance for Laissez-faire capitalism?
- 0 +



Written by erenmckay
2 days ago

It kind of surprised me that 28 percent still want to invest in SEO. So much negative talk in this area has been going around, that I thought less business owners understood the importance of it. That's very good to know since I work in that industry alongside social media. It didn't surprise me that 48 percent believe in social though. A lot of people are getting huge results from social media strategies and ads.
- 0 +



Written by erikemanuelli
2 days ago

Very interesting report, David.

I did not know that the top challenge reported by small businesses was hiring new employees, other than increasing profits and employee healthcare.

Thanks for sharing!
- 0 +



Written by amabaie
10 hours ago

I can see that. It's hard to pick the best person. It's hard to evaluate what a stranger will be like in real life, outside of the job interview.
- 0 +



