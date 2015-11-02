16
Vote
0 Comment

The Best Way to Handle Customer Complaints

The Best Way to Handle Customer Complaints Avatar Posted by brianamorgaine under Management
From http://articles.bplans.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: logistico on July 16, 2017 1:43 pm
Handling customer complaints can be difficult, especially when you're starting a new business. Here's how to turn the negative into a positive.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Warren Rutherford Creates Managerial Magic @OwnerTES

When it comes to finding new sources of productivity, Warren Rutherford has built his business on helping to release … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop