16
Vote
0 Comment

The Benefits of a Business Dashboard

The Benefits of a Business Dashboard Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://enterprise.microsoft.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on April 21, 2017 5:42 pm
The vast majority of businesses today have a digital presence. This means they are generating data at all times, whether it is internally or externally. This data could include customer purchase history, website visitors, email and phone lists and more. This data can be important for future marketing efforts, supply chain management, and more. With this in mind, the business case for a business dashboard is even more relevant.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Daniel Kehrer @140Main Leads the Way for SMBs

Daniel Kehrer has spent his career as a thought leader and in the trenches as an expert in small business and digital … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop